George Foreman is being hit with two lawsuits, launched by women who allege that the former World Heavyweight Champion sexually assaulted them during the 1970s, when both were underage.

According to legal documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, both women claim their fathers worked with the legendary boxer, alleging he began to groom them when they were still children before ultimately engaging in sexual activity with them; one of them claims she was just 13 at the time of the first assault

One of the women said that Foreman threatened to fire her father, a longtime adviser, if she ever told anyone about the alleged assaults.

Each woman is seeking in excess of $25 million in damages, claiming “physical and mental pain and suffering” brought on by being allegedly raped by Foreman as minors.

Foreman, 73, has denied the allegations, accusing the women of extortion .

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said in a statement.

“They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s,” his statement continued. “I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”