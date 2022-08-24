NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: (L-R) Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Miranda Lambert is getting some major support from Brendan McLoughlin! The couple stepped out for the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, and McLoughlin told ET’s Cassie DiLaura how often he plans to attend his wife’s upcoming Las Vegas residency.

“Every single night I’ll be watching her do what she does best,” McLoughlin revealed of his plans for Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

The couple is set to head to Vegas next month to start on rehearsals, something they feel ready to do after taking the month of July off.

“We went in our airstream out west. I had no makeup, no blow dryer, no curling iron, nothing for 20 days. It was amazing. We saw rivers, we kayaked, we hiked,” Lambert told ET. “It got us ready for Vegas. We’re going to Vegas on Sept. 12th to start rehearsals for our residency. It was a good reset button before the craziness.”

As for how that craziness is progressing, Lambert said “it’s all coming together daily.”

“We’re just honing in on everything, but I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s kind of like the style I’ve been doing lately, just country western with a lot of rhinestones and fringe, and some fire maybe, so, very excited about that.”

