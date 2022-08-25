Click to share this via email

Kodi Lee dropped his brand new single “Miracle” before making a return to the “America’s Got Talent” stage on Wednesday.

Lee shared the track on YouTube, with his team writing: “After many hours of hard work from Kodi and his camp, we are so proud to share his song with the world. Thanks to everyone who made this happen and stay tuned everyone… there is a lot more to come!!”

The release came before Lee was joined by Teddy Swims and founding member of Journey, Neal Schon, to belt out a very special version of “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

Heck Yeah!!! I love my AGT family ❤️ https://t.co/P6lfwrOH28 — Kodi Lee (@Kodileerocks) August 25, 2022

Lee sang along to the lyrics while playing the piano, as Swims showed off his killer vocals and Schon played along on guitar.

Lee’s performances have been watched millions of times after he shot to fame with his “AGT” audition back in 2019.

The musician, who is blind and autistic, ended up winning season 14 of the show.

His return to the stage went down a storm with “AGT” viewers on Wednesday night:

Kodi Lee & Teddy Swims were PHENOMENAL! #AGT — Ozzie (@OzzieR89) August 25, 2022

Kodi Lee is always awesome. #AGT — Lindsie Rodgers (Lindsie Starr) (@MsLindsieStarr) August 25, 2022

I always get chills when Kodi Lee performs #AGT — Brunette Bombshell (@HannahKCarson24) August 25, 2022