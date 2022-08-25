Click to share this via email

Billy Joel had a surprise for fans at his 82nd residency show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Joel brought out Olivia Rodrigo, who unsurprisingly treated gig-goers to a performance of her hit single “Deja Vu”, in which she mentions Joel.

They also sang “Uptown Girl”, which was released almost 20 years before Rodrigo was even born.

Rodrigo mentions the 1983 classic in her song, as well, with her telling the musician how she couldn’t have written “Deja Vu” without his influence.

Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform “Deja Vu” and “Uptown Girl” onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 24, 2022 in New York City. — Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

According to Variety, Joel thanked Harry Styles during his latest show for “taking a night off” from his 15-gig residency at MSG “so we could squeeze in.”

Rodrigo has been joined by numerous singers on stage during her “Sour” tour to belt out some epic covers recently, with her welcoming Avril Lavigne, Natalie Imbruglia, Alanis Morissette, and more.