The family dog did not cause Sylvester Stallone’s divorce.

After Jennifer Flavin, the actor’s wife of 25 years, filed for divorce last week, TMZ reported a claim that the marriage had ended over an argument about the Rottweiler they recent adopted.

But now, responding to TMZ, Stallone completely denied the rumour that he and his wife are splitting up over Dwight the dog.

“We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” the actor said. “I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

The sentiment echoed Stallone’s earlier statement about the divorce to ET Canada, in which he said, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin, meanwhile, also shared an amicable announcement about the split in a statement to People.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” she said. “I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

In the background, though, court documents obtained by TMZ show that Flavin has accused her husband of moving assets from marital funds.

“Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” the filing stated.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1997, have three children together.