Simu Liu nailed his first-time guest-hosting duties on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Wednesday night.

The Canadian actor discussed the water scandal rocking Hollywood right now as he kicked off his monologue, mocking celebrities, including the Kardashians and Kevin Hart, for using too much water during a drought.

Liu urged viewers to “have a little compassion for these poor celebrities,” joking: “Do you know how much water it takes to wash a private jet? It’s a lot.”

He went on, “I get the Kardashians… there’s a lot of them. But, how much water could Kevin Hart possibly be using? Kevin Hart could take a bath in a coffee mug, and his coffee mug is a thimble.”

During the speech, Liu also took a swipe at Donald Trump after it was reported that a $650,000 donation from the former president’s political action committee would help pay for his and Melania Trump’s portraits at the Smithsonian Institute.

Liu joked that that was enough money for Trump to “buy the silence of three porn stars,” before telling viewers: “Donald Trump does not need another portrait. His supporters actually paint insane portraits of him all the time ― for free!”

He then showed an array of worrying portraits featuring Trump in bizarre situations.

The “Shang-Chi” star ended the monologue by teaching Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez how to be a good action hero, questioning how he was fit to be his security for the night if he had no martial arts training.

“Uh, which I think is a bit of a problem. Guillermo, how did you even get this job?” Liu questioned, as Guillermo laughed: “I got drunk and I fell asleep in the parking lot.”

Elsewhere during his appearance, Liu also interviewed Mandy Moore, talking about the end of “This Is Us”, being pregnant with her second baby boy, the 20th anniversary of “A Walk to Remember”, and more.