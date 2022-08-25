Click to share this via email

Victoria Beckham doesn’t mind poking fun at herself on TikTok.

The Spice Girls singer hopped on the latest social media trend, sharing some of her questionable throwback fashion moments to the tune of Wheatus’s hit “Teenage Dirtbag”.

Beckham first posted a current photograph of herself, looking chic in a black ensemble with gold buttons.

She then flashed back to pics showing her wearing a silver boob tube, sporting a shiny bomber jacket, an ’80s’-style shell suit and a giant perm, a sweater with the U.S. flag on it, and more.

Beckham joined TikTok in July, mocking the fact that she’s eaten the same meal of grilled fish and steamed vegetables every day for 25 years in one of her first clips.

Her husband David first revealed the habit during an interview earlier this year.

In the TikTok clip, Beckham lip-synced along to “tell me you are posh without telling me you are posh.”

A waiter then appeared and lifted a white cloche, revealing the famous dinner.

Beckham said, “I love it,” adding the hashtag #stitchposh, referencing the popular TikTok craze.

She’s also been sharing numerous makeup and fashion-related videos.