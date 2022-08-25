Heather Rae El Moussa is sticking up for herself and husband Tarek El Moussa.

The “Selling Sunset” star fired back at a Twitter user who claimed that Heather made Tarek “her entire personality.”

READ MORE: Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing Tarek’s Family Trip To Mexico: ‘Doctor’s Orders’

“No girl, It’s called true love,” the TV personality clapped back.

No girl, It’s called true love. That most people never get to experience. Lucky enough I found one of the most incredible men out there. — Heather Rae El Moussa (@HeatherRaeYoung) August 25, 2022

Heather and Tarek’s relationship has progressed quickly since they began dating in July 2019. The couple got engaged one year later and, in October 2021, they tied the knot. In July, the two announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy arriving early 2023.

On August 19, Tarek gushed over his wife and their “next chapter” on Instagram.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over His Pregnant Heather In Sweet Post: ‘In Awe Of How Amazing She Has Been Doing’

“Love this woman more than the world and love our little boy already so much,” he captioned a photo of the pair while Heather cradles her bump.