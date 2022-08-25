The summer is getting a very “Late Late Show” send-off.

On Wednesday night, late-night host James Corden rang in the fall with a tribute to all the biggest stories from this past summer.

Rather than just list them off, Corden put them all in verse, complete with rhymes and jokes, recapping all the important headlines.

“Ben and Jen said I do/Pete and Kim said we’re through,” he began. “The feds showed up on Trump’s front lawn/Pelosi summit in Taiwan/Boris stepped down in disgrace/We were loving pics from space.”

He later continued, “Beyoncé’s album gave us hope/Jordan Peele gave us ‘Nope’/’Lightyear’ didn’t hit as planned/And why the hell was ‘Batgirl’ canned?”

At one point he paused the recap to question why masks are still mandatory in the studio at the “Late Late Show” taping.

“It always feels like a bit of a bummer when we bid farewell to summer/But there’s lots about the fall that’s nice, sweaters, cider, pumpkin spice/Enjoy it now, do your best living/Because before you know it, it’ll be Thanksgiving,” he ended.