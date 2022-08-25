“Dancing With The Stars” pro Cheryl Burke got fans talking on Wednesday after posting an explosive TikTok video about a cheating ex.

The star didn’t name anybody in the clip, but many speculated it was about her estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

Burke wrote on the video: “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”

The clip was set to Adele’s “When We Were Young”, focusing on “the last time” line.

Burke insisted in the caption that it was “goodbye forever.”

In February, Burke and Lawrence announced that they were separating after three years of marriage.

A source told Page Six of the TikTok clip, “The post was intentionally not specific.

“Cheryl has been in abusive relationships in the past, and her reference to an ex could be any one of those subjects.”

Burke has spoken openly about whether or not she’s ready to date again following the split in multiple interviews. See what she had to say about it in an interview with ET Canada below.