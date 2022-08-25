Viewers are getting their first look at Noah Baumbach’s latest project, “White Noise”.

Baumbach writes, directs, and produces the dark satire starring frequent collaborators Adam Driver and real-life partner Greta Gerwig in the Netflix film. Based on the 1985 novel by Don DeLillo, “White Noise” marks the first time Baumach will direct a film he didn’t write himself.

The story centres on Prof. Jack Gladney (Driver), an academic who has made a name for himself in the field of “Hitler studies” and his wife Babette (Gerwig), who struggle to protect their family after an “airborne toxic event” occurs in their fictional town. The film’s official synopsis says the story “dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.”

Co-starring Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, Raffey Cassidy, André Benjamin, and Alessandro Nivola, “White Noise” will have its world premiere as the opening-night film at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie marks the third collaboration between Baumbach and Netflix after “The Meyerowitz Stories” and “Marriage Story”, both of which starred Driver.

See more images from “White Noise” below.

White Noise. (L to R) Sam Nivola as Heinrich, Adam Driver as Jack, May Nivola as Steffie, Greta Gerwig as Babette, Dean Moore/Henry Moore as Wilder and Raffey Cassidy as Denise in White Noise. Cr. Wilson Webb/Netflix © 2022

WHITE NOISE – (L-R) Greta Gerwig (Babette), May Nivola (Steffie), Adam Driver (Jack), Samuel Nivola (Heinrich) and Raffey Cassidy (Denise). Cr: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022

WHITE NOISE – Adam Driver (Jack). Cr: Wilson Webb/NETFLIX © 2022