Rod Stewart impersonated Elton John in his latest Instagram post.

The singer donned a colourful, glittering blazer and played air piano while pushing his teeth out in one clip.

He teamed the dazzling ensemble with some silver round glasses, similar to the ones John has donned over the years.

The “Maggie May” hitmaker wrote in the caption: “Still love you, Elt.”

Stewart and John’s relationship has definitely been up and down over the years.

Stewart poked fun at John in 2018 during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen”.

He said of what he thought of the “Rocket Man” musician’s retirement and planned farewell tour: “I did email her and said, ‘What, again dear?’ And I didn’t hear anything back.”

He went on, “Talking about retirement, I’ve never spoken about retirement, and if I do retire, I won’t make an announcement. I’ll just fade away. I don’t think this big deal, ‘I’m going to retire’ – it stinks of selling tickets… it’s dishonest. It’s not rock and roll.”

Stewart then spoke about their friendship on BBC Sounds podcast “Headliners”, back in November.

“He is my old mate. We don’t speak to each other much anymore. I miss him,” he admitted of his friend of over 50 years.

He’d previously said in January 2021 that the pair had the “worst row, like a married couple” but insisted they’d made up again.