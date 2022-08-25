Willie Nelson got COVID bad.

In a new interview with The New York Times Magazine, the legendary musician revealed that he came down with COVID earlier this year, and things got a bit scary.

“I had a nebulizer on the bus,” his wife Annie D’Angelo said. “I started everything I could at that point, including Paxlovid. He had the monoclonal antibodies. He had steroids.”

She explained that they went home to their Spicewood ranch, and got a mobile medical unit set up.

“We turned the house into a hospital,” D’Angelo said. “There were a couple of times when I wasn’t sure he was going to make it.”

Nelson downplayed the danger a bit, telling the magazine, “I had a pretty rough time with it.”

He added, “Covid ain’t nothing to laugh at, that’s for sure.”

Back in May, Nelson announced he was postponing a number of shows, explaining that someone in the Willie Nelson Family Band had tested positive for COVID.

At the time, Nelson did not share that it was, in fact, him who had gotten COVID.