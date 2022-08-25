Keanu Reeves was the icing on one happy couple’s wedding cake.

James Roadnight and Nikki Roadnight tied the knot this past weekend at Fawsley Hall in Northamptonshire, England. The groom had the unexpected pleasure of running into the “John Wick” and “The Matrix” star at the hotel.

“My husband saw him in the bar area and told him he’d just got married and invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to,” Nikki told Newsweek. “He was very friendly and said he would later on. We didn’t know if he would or not but it was cool that my husband had spoken to him!”

Approximately an hour later, the newlyweds were informed that a special guest wanted to drop by.

“It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself,” Nikki said. “I offered him a drink but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.

“He was kind enough to do some pictures and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!”

Nikki’s mom was particularly excited about the whole ordeal.

“My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell ‘Speed’ as she took the photo. We laughed about that as it’s one of his older films! We are big fans. I absolutely loved ‘The Matrix’ movies and really big fans of the ‘John Wick’ films too! It was so cool!

“The wedding was absolutely perfect anyway and we had the most magical day… Keanu Reeves dropping by to say hello was just out of this world. Something to remember and the start of many more adventures together.”