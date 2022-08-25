A beloved TV presence has passed away.

On Monday, Ian Ziering announced in an Instagram post that actor and “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Joe E. Tata has died at age 85.

Tata was best known for playing Nat, the owner of the Peach Pit, on the classic teen show.

“In the last few months we’ve lost Jessica Klein one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Douse who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I’m very sad to say Joe E Tata has passed away,” Ziering wrote in his post.

“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on the Rockford files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210,” he continued. “He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series. One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness. Though the peach pit was a 90210 set, It often felt like the backdrop to the Joe E Tata show.”

Finally, Ziering added, “He may have been in the back of many scenes, but he was a leading force, especially to us guys, on how to appreciate the gift that 90210 was. My smile dims today but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to my heart where he will always be. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends, and everyone else he was dear too. Rest In peace Joey.”

With a career stretching back to the ’60s, Tata appeared in everything from the original “Lost in Space” and the Adam West “Batman” series, and recently reprised his role as Nat in the reboot “90210” in 2008.

Tata was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018, his daughter Kelly shared in a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with his finances.