Christine and the Queens singer Chris spoke about gender identity in a new TikTok post.

The musician, who is releasing his new album under the name Christine and the Queens presents Redcar, shared in the clip: “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship,” speaking in his native French, Billboard reported.

Chris added, “It is a long process.”

He’s changed his pronouns to “he/him” on Instagram.

Chris spoke to the New York Times about his queer identity and his relationship with gender being “tumultuous” back in March.

He said at the time, “It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this. A way to express it could be switching between they and she. I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way.”

Chris’s new album Redcar les adorables étoiles is set to be released September 23.

He shared, “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful.”