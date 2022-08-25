The demand to see “Batgirl” refuses to wane.

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Films announced in August that the film, which was in post-production, would not be released as a cost-cutting measure. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Warner Bros. was hosting “funeral screenings” of the movie for its cast, crew and executives.

The report stated that the movie would be locked away permanently or perhaps even destroyed after the funeral screenings. Ivory Aquino, who portrays Aysia Yeoh in the unreleased “Batgirl” movie, caught wind of the reports and made a public plea to David Zaslaw, chief executive officer and president of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Dear Mr. Zaslav, I just read an article THR about supposed ‘funeral screenings’ of ‘Batgirl’ and the possibility afterwards that the film footage would be destroyed… if this is the case, as one of many who poured our hearts into the making of this movie, I ask that this measure be reconsidered,” she wrote. “As much as I’ve tried my best to be strong these past few weeks, I’d find myself crying, for lack of a better term, from grief, and tonight was one of those nights.

“As much as ‘Batgirl’ has been labeled a woke film, it simply came together that way because of writing that reflects the world we live in. For me, more than anything, it is a father-daughter story which hits close to home as my Dad passed a year ago, shortly before I booked this project, and I was hoping it would resonate with other children around the world, grown and not-so-grown, who hold their fathers in the highest esteem and who could see ‘Batgirl’ as a story of that special bond.”

Aquino can only imagine how Leslie Grace, the titular star of “Batgirl”, must feel.

“I’ve dared not ask since if she’s spent nights holding back tears like I have because she has had to be the face of our ‘Batgirl’ family and has had to put on a brave face as a way of taking care of us the way she gracefully steered our film,” she wrote.

Aquino was mindful of the pressures facing Zaslav but argued: “More than widgets, we are fellow human beings and artists who, when given the chance, can outperform the equation and multiply the bottom line exponentially.”

“If a month ago, there wasn’t a marketing budget for ‘Batgirl’, I’d venture to say that that has been taken care of by the turn of events these past few weeks,” she wrote. “We’ve been fortunate to have such amazing supporters since the beginning, from Glasgow where we filmed and from all over the world. Now, more people know about our labor of love and are eager to see the movie.

“I do hope you get to read this letter. Consider releasing ‘Batgirl’. She’s always been an underdog and has nowhere to go but up.”

The “Batgirl” movie starred Grace as Barbara Gordon (a.k.a. Batgirl) and J.K Simmons as her father, James Gordon. Michael Keaton was set to reprise his “Batman” role with Brendan Fraser portraying the sociopath pyromaniac Firefly.