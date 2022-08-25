Jennifer Lopez isn’t a fan of working with Virgos, according to “Glee” star Heather Morris.

The actress claimed the singer cut a bunch of Virgo dancers from the auditioning process because of their astrological sign as she chatted to Justin Martindale for his “Just Sayin'” podcast.

Morris explained how Lopez allegedly walked into the room after a long day of auditions and said, “Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?”

Morris alleged Lopez then whispered something to her assistant and told the dancers who were Virgos, “Thank you so much for coming,” saying they “had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

Martindale questioned whether the story was true, to which Morris said the whole thing was “hearsay.”

The star started the clip by saying of dance auditions, “You’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m. You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”

Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014 and shares two kids with, is a Virgo. However, it’s not known why she doesn’t want to work with Virgos or whether the story is true.