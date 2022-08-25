Meghan Markle is an immediate podcast success.

Markle launched “Archetypes” on Tuesday and the show is already No. 1 on Spotify charts in half-a-dozen countries. The debut episode, titled “The Misconceptions of Ambition” featured tennis superstar Serena Williams as a guest and is the No. 1 podcast in United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The “Suits” alum and Williams discussed the double standard society sets on women. She noticed it the most when she first started seeing Prince Harry.

“I don’t remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband, and apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing. For women,” Markle said, per The Guardian.

“Since I felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to unfeel it. I can’t unsee it either in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller on a regular basis.”

Markle also detailed how baby Archie’s nursery caught on fire while on Royal tour in Africa.

“He was going to get ready to go down for his nap,” Marked recalled. “We immediately went to an official engagement in this township called Nyanga, and there was this moment where I’m standing on a tree stump and I’m giving this speech to women and girls.

“We finish the engagement, we get in the car and they say, ‘There’s been a fire at the residence.’ What? ‘There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’ What?”

Markle’s next guest on “Archetypes” will be Mariah Carey.