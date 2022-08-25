A talking horse was the final straw for Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne, now 73, once did so much LSD that he spent 60-minutes chatting up a stallion, he revealed in a new interview with Classic Rock.

“We lived together in a house in Los Angeles, rehearsed there, did loads of drugs and made an album: simple,” Osbourne said. “Those were good times.

“At that time in America, people were very fond of lacing your drinks with acid… I didn’t care. I used to swallow handfuls of tabs at a time.”

“The end of it came when we got back to England,” he told Classic Rock. “I took 10 tabs of acid then went for a walk in a field. I ended up standing there talking to this horse for about an hour. In the end the horse turned round and told me to f— off. That was it for me.”

The musician opened up about his long battle with addiction in an interview with Variety last year.

“I should have been dead 1,000 times,” Osbourne said. “I thought I’d be drinking to the day I die.”

Not only was his struggle affecting his health, it was affecting his ability to be present as a father for his family.

“I didn’t give a s—, because I was loaded,” he admitted. “It’s a very selfish disease. You don’t think about it because you’re loaded, in an altered state.”

His wife Sharon said she was constantly worried about whether he would come back alive.

“I was terrified that he was going to get sick in the night, or fall over, hit his head,” she said in the same interview.

But she came to understand there was nothing she could do to control his drug use.

“It was an incident a few years back when my husband called me up and he said … ‘I want you to know that I’m back drinking,’ ” she recalled on a 2016 episode of “The Talk“. “And I just said, ‘Hey, do what you’ve gotta do. Knock yourself out. See you later. Bye.’ ”