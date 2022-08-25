Penn Badgley reveals he won’t be sitting in the director’s chair again anytime soon.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of his podcast “Podcrushed“, he spoke with co-hosts Nava Kevelin and Sophie Ansari about how he felt directing season 4 of Netflix’s “You”.

“I’m so glad to have done it, I don’t know if I’ll do it again on this show because of just how intensive it’s been,” he recalled. “It’s just an adrenaline high the entire time, you know. It’s just twelve hours of just ‘go go go go go’ and it doesn’t stop at all.”

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Reveals The ‘You’ Director Found His Masturbation Scenes ‘Creepy’

The actor played double duty as the show’s star Joe, as well as the director for the season. It was an experience that helped Badgley discover his own “style” as a director.

“There’s a lot of different kind of directors and I think, should this continue for me – I am very visual. I have clear specific ideas about how I want something to look, but what really fed me was getting to talk to the actors, giving them notes,” he explained. “Also rehearsal. Rehearsal and notes are some things that are nearly forgotten on television because you are shooting so much material everyday.”

Prior to season 4, the 35-year-old actor had yet to formally direct anything.

Speaking on the challenges and draws of the role, he said one of his favourite moments came with directing episode 9.

READ MORE: Chace Crawford & Penn Badgley Reminsce About Shooting ‘Gossip Girl’ In NYC: ‘Like Mickey Mouse in Disneyland’

“The ninth episode of this season, a lot is happening – none of which I can talk about – but stuff that was really emotionally intense and very visually specific,” he shared. “I felt like I got to put a little bit of my own imprint on it visually.”

The actor-turned director was fairly tight-lipped on who was in his episode which led Kevelin to guess there were “surprise guests”.

New episodes of “Podcrushed” air on Wednesdays on Stitcher and Apple Podcasts.