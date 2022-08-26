“Zoey 101” actress Alexa Nikolas is the latest child star to criticize Nickelodeon.

Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow, Jamie Lynn Spears’ best friend, on “Zoey 101”, staged a protest outside the company’s headquarters in Burbank, California, on Thursday.

The 30-year-old called out numerous Nickelodeon execs who have been accused of child abuse, insisting she “didn’t feel safe” on the set of the show, which ran from 2005 to 2008.

She asked the company, “How many NDAs?” insisting “Silence is violence.”

Nikolas, who leads the organization Eat Predators, which advocates for survivors of sexual abuse, opened up about the “trauma” she suffered on set, revealing the people she wanted to “slime” because of the way they treated children.

“I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally,” she said on Instagram. “I’m demanding that Nickelodeon starts protecting children and not predators.”

She insisted that she’s not sure if Nickelodeon have changed anything since, but they haven’t apologized for the way she or anyone else that’s criticized them were treated.

Nikolas’s comments come after Jennette McCurdy, who starred on “iCarly” as Sam Puckett, spoke out about her time at Nickelodeon.

McCurdy wrote in her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, that she was “photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting” and was “encouraged to drink alcohol by an intimidating figure,” whom she referred to as “the Creator.”

McCurdy went on to play her “iCarly” character alongside Ariana Grande in the Nickelodeon spinoff series “Sam & Cat”, which ended in 2014.

She claims that after the show was cancelled, the network offered her $300,000 to keep quiet about everything that had happened, but she turned it down.

ET Canada has contacted Nickelodeon regarding Nikolas’s claims.