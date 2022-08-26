Click to share this via email

The kids are all right.

Earlier this week, Sofia Vergara shared a photo from the set of “America’s Got Talent” of her reunion with her “Modern Family” co-star Jeremy Maguire.

The 11-year-old played Vergara’s son Joe Pritchett on the sitcom for five years, beginning in 2015.

“Look who is visiting his fake mom!!!❤️❤️🌟,” the actress wrote.

Maguire also shared the photo to his own Instagram account, writing of Vergara, “I love you!!!”

Fans in the comments remarked on how grown up Maguire looks, while someone wrote, “I didn’t know I needed to see this picture until now!!!! You’re so cute together.”

Referring to their co-star Sarah Hyland’s recent wedding, another commenter added, “First Sarah’s wedding and now this, you guys, I can’t handle it.”

The young actor is active on Instagram, sharing photos and videos about everything from pizza to attending theme parks.

Since “Modern Family” ended in 2020, Maguire has starred in the Disney+ reboot series “Turner & Hooch”.