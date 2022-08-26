Click to share this via email

Drake has a new ‘do.

The Canadian rapper shared some snaps and a clip on Instagram after taking his braids out and showing off his curls.

Drake asked his followers to “give this guy a name…”

Justin Bieber then replied, “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” as Quavo added, “AZOR AUBREY RAMONE 🪒 aka SCOTT HALL.”

King Keraun joked, “The album you make with that hair gone be crazy.”

See more of the internet’s reaction to the ‘do below:

Drake not knowing what the fuck he’s doing with his hair makes me feel seen. — Ashton Womack (@AshtoWomack) August 26, 2022

Wtf Drake the hair is taking me tf up outta here 😭🤣🤣😭😭😭😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qj903H6hRI — Monay💜 (@Monay_love3) August 26, 2022

Drake having a year-long identity crisis with his hair is both the most relatable and most interesting thing I've ever seen about him. — Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter (@JanayKinney) August 26, 2022

Drake out here embarrassing Toronto. What is that hair ??? 😭 — trouble (@OGFLWRCHLD) August 26, 2022

Aubrey Drake's hair journey is fun. I want him to get some bundles. — Herb Ertlinger (@Juli_nPls) August 26, 2022

every time drake changes his hair style he’s a new person pic.twitter.com/6dR3PoC2Vl — 𝒌𝒆𝒏𝒚𝒂 ❦ TT & JO DAY 🥳 (@missharleezy) August 26, 2022

This isn’t the first time Drake’s barnet has sparked an online frenzy.

The singer showed off his infamous heart hairstyle last year, blaming COVID-19 at the time.

“I had COVID that s**t grew in weird I had to start again,” Drake commented on a pic in August, with a laugh-cry emoji. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”