Drake has a new ‘do.

The Canadian rapper shared some snaps and a clip on Instagram after taking his braids out and showing off his curls.

Drake asked his followers to “give this guy a name…”

Justin Bieber then replied, “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” as Quavo added, “AZOR AUBREY RAMONE 🪒 aka SCOTT HALL.”

King Keraun joked, “The album you make with that hair gone be crazy.”

See more of the internet’s reaction to the ‘do below:

This isn’t the first time Drake’s barnet has sparked an online frenzy.

The singer showed off his infamous heart hairstyle last year, blaming COVID-19 at the time.

“I had COVID that s**t grew in weird I had to start again,” Drake commented on a pic in August, with a laugh-cry emoji. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”