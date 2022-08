Click to share this via email

Drake has a new ‘do.

The Canadian rapper shared some snaps and a clip on Instagram after taking his braids out and showing off his curls.

Drake asked his followers to “give this guy a name…”

Justin Bieber then replied, “Clarance Donovan aka steezeman deluxe,” as Quavo added, “AZOR AUBREY RAMONE πŸͺ’ aka SCOTT HALL.”

King Keraun joked, “The album you make with that hair gone be crazy.”

See more of the internet’s reaction to the ‘do below:

Drake not knowing what the fuck he’s doing with his hair makes me feel seen. — Ashton Womack (@AshtoWomack) August 26, 2022

Wtf Drake the hair is taking me tf up outta here πŸ˜­πŸ€£πŸ€£πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜­πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/Qj903H6hRI — MonayπŸ’œ (@Monay_love3) August 26, 2022

Drake having a year-long identity crisis with his hair is both the most relatable and most interesting thing I've ever seen about him. — Sleater-Kinney's Black Daughter (@JanayKinney) August 26, 2022

Drake out here embarrassing Toronto. What is that hair ??? 😭 — trouble (@OGFLWRCHLD) August 26, 2022

Aubrey Drake's hair journey is fun. I want him to get some bundles. — Herb Ertlinger (@Juli_nPls) August 26, 2022

every time drake changes his hair style he’s a new person pic.twitter.com/6dR3PoC2Vl — π’Œπ’†π’π’šπ’‚ ❦ TT & JO DAY πŸ₯³ (@missharleezy) August 26, 2022

This isn’t the first time Drake’s barnet has sparked an online frenzy.

The singer showed off his infamous heart hairstyle last year, blaming COVID-19 at the time.

β€œI had COVID that s**t grew in weird I had to start again,” Drake commented on a pic in August, with a laugh-cry emoji. β€œIt’s coming back don’t diss.”