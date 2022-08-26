Click to share this via email

Blake Lively is 35!

On Wednesday, the “Gossip Girl” star celebrated her birthday, and her husband Ryan Reynolds paid a loving tribute to her on his Instagram feed.

Sharing a slideshow of them together over the years, Reynolds wrote, “Happy Birthday, @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️”

“😊😊♥️ my guy 🫶,” Lively responded in the comments.

Others also commented on the post, including Josh Gad, who wrote, “Happy birthday!!!” and Jann Arden, who wrote, “Adorbs.”

Reynolds also shared posts on his Instagram Story celebrating his wife’s birthday, with one post set to Boyz II Men’s classic “I’ll Make Love to You”.

The couple met in 2010 while filming the superhero movie “Green Lantern”. They began dating in the fall of 2011 and have since got married and had three children together.