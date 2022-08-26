Jennifer Garner is the latest celeb to take on the “Teenage Dirtbag” TikTok trend.

Garner, who definitely doesn’t mind poking fun at herself, posed in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, before sharing an array of embarrassing teenage pics.

Her throwback snaps included one of her in her Dorothy costume when playing the “Wizard of Oz” character in a play, one of her wearing a wicker hat with multiple badges, and another of her posing with her family dog in a casual ensemble.

Garner also shared one her as a nun and a high school pic with curly hair, a cross-eyed shot, and more.

She posted a photo of herself in a black leotard and white tights doing ballet, as well.

Garner’s efforts come after Victoria Beckham shared her version of the TikTok craze.

The Spice Girls singer showed off some of her more questionable fashion choices from over the years in her clip: