Gavin Rossdale is putting his boys in the spotlight.

The Bush frontman brought his two sons, 14-year-old Zuma and eight-year-old Apollo, onstage at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago on Wednesday night.

He explained to the audience that it was Zuma’s birthday over the weekend, then led everyone in singing “Happy Birthday” to him, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

A cake was even brought out onstage for Rossdale’s son to blow out candles, as the crowd cheered for him.

This week on Instagram, Rossdale also shared a photo of himself with Apollo:

Rossdale has four kids, three of which he shares with Gwen Stefani, as well as being the father of fashion model Daisy Lowe.