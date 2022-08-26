Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreated a classic “Friends” scene in a throwback clip.

Aniston (a.k.a. Rachel Green) starred alongside her onscreen younger sister Jill (Witherspoon) in a couple of episodes of “Friends” back in 2000.

The actresses looked at a throwback snap of them filming the beloved sitcom while doing press for “The Morning Show” in 2019.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Shares Details About Jon Hamm’s ‘Complex’ Character In New Season Of ‘The Morning Show’

Witherspoon then re-shared the video this week, in which Aniston asked: “Is this where you say the line you love so much?”

Witherspoon responded, “This is… well, we could say the lines. Do you remember your line?”

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon Has A ‘Morning Show’ Reunion With Her ‘Girl’ Jennifer Aniston

Aniston was clearly struggling to remember it, before Witherspoon whispered something behind the paper.

Aniston then said, “You can’t have Ross.”

“Can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,” Witherspoon replied.

Aniston and Witherspoon are busy filming “The Morning Show” season 3, with the latter recently sharing a clip of herself back on set.