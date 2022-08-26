Kim Kardashian says switching to a plant-based diet has helped with her psoriasis.

The Skims founder first revealed her struggle with the condition, that causes flaky patches of skin which form scales, in a 2011 episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

With August being Psoriasis Awareness Month, Kardashian speaks to Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle site Poosh about dealing with the skin condition.

She says that she her favourite plant-based dish is her tacos, insisting: “I eat them at least once a week.”

Kardashian adds of when she’s eating out at a restaurant that’s not strictly vegan/plant-based: “I just do my best to stay as plant-based as possible, unless it’s a treat day.”

She tells Poosh that she loves pizza as a cheat meal, adding: “And if I’m in the mood for something sweet, I love doughnuts.”

Kardashian also says sea moss smoothies are great for psoriasis “because they’re very anti-inflammatory.”

“I try to eat as many anti-inflammatory and antioxidant foods as possible,” she continues.

Kardashian shares of how going plant-based has impacted other areas of her life, “It’s made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything.”

She then says when asked what advice she’d give to someone who is struggling with self-confidence stemming from the skin condition: “You have to get to a place where you just feel comfortable and own it. Be able to realize it’s a part of you.”

Kardashian adds of any other tips she’s learned along the way, “I’ve found that putting ointment or cream on the bad areas and then wrapping them in Saran wrap helps. But obviously, that can only be done in certain areas.”