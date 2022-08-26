Jamie Foxx is proving once again he’s the king of impersonations.

The actor dropped by the “Rap Radar” podcast to promote his upcoming vampire flick “Day Shift”, alongside Snoop Dogg. While there, he also wowed the hosts with his amazing impression of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides,” Foxx said in Trump’s exact voice. “I know Harry-O. He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”

The actor began his impression with a reference to when Trump commuted the prison sentence of Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the co-founder of Death Row Records, in 2021 after a successful campaign for his release from Snoop Dogg.

“I love Snoop D O Double G,” Foxx continued. “Great person.”

Host Elliott Wilson then asked “Trump” what he thought about Death Row Records, and the former politician was enthusiastic.

“I love Death Row Records. Excuse me! Excuse me!” he said as he reprimanded the musicians for laughing. “Fake news. I love Death Row.”

For his final line read, the actor decided to reference Trump’s reaction to COVID-19.

“They tried to give me the virus,” Foxx yelled. “I beat the virus.”

But it wasn’t long before he started laughing at his own impression, questioning who “they” were.

Fans couldn’t believe the actor’s incredible imitation, with one fan writing, “This the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard tho, Jamie is talented” and another adding, “Literally the best Trump impression I’ve ever heard. Is there a talent @iamjamiefoxx doesn’t have? Next thing we know he’s gonna be seen juggling and cooking like a professional chef.”

Foxx can be seen next in Netflix’s “Day Shift” alongside Snoop Dogg, Dave Franco, and Peter Stormare.

The film is available for streaming now.