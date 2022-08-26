Richard Simmons is thanking everyone for their support.

This week, the iconic fitness guru shared a post on his Facebook page with a rare public comment after years of privacy.

“Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and love!” he wrote, adding, “Love, Richard.”

The post came just days after the premiere of TMZ‘s new documentary, “What Really Happened to Richard Simmons”, which explores his life and career, as well as his disappearance from the spotlight.

A source also told TMZ that Simmons has seen the documentary and was moved by fans sending their well wishes.

Simmons retreated from public life in 2014, with rumours emerging in the years following that he was being held hostage by his housekeeper.

He did an audio interview with “Today” in 2016 denying the rumours, but speculation continued, inspiring the popular podcast “Missing Richard Simmons” in 2017.

That spring, after being hospitalized for severe indigestion, Simmons made his first public comment in over a year, sharing on Facebook, “I’m not ‘missing’, just a little under the weather.”

He also sued the National Enquirer and other tabloids in 2017 for libel over claims that he was undergoing gender reassignment.

A year later Simmons launched a lawsuit against a price investigator, alleging that they had placed a tracking device on his vehicle.

Last year, Simmons’ catalogue of fitness videos debuts on streaming, and he said at the time in a statement, “I am very excited that my groundbreaking fitness series of ‘Sweatin to the Oldies’ still is so relevant and popular and I hope many new fans will discover these timeless classics.”