Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Randall Park as Timmy in "Blockbuster"

Streaming killed the video store, but Netflix is keeping the spirit alive.

On Friday, the streamer shared the first images from the upcoming sitcom “Blockbuster”, about the last Blockbuster Video store in the U.S.

READ MORE: First Look At Netflix’s Upcoming ‘The Midnight Club’

Randall Park as Timmy – Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) Is an analog dreamer living in a 5G world,” the longline reads. “And after learning he is operating the last Blockbuster Video in America, Timmy and his staff employees (including his long-time crush, Eliza (Melissa Fumero) fight to stay relevant. The only way to succeed is to remind their community that they provide something big corporations can’t: human connection.”

Olga Merediz as Connie, Melissa Fumero as Eliza – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, J.B. Smoove as Percy – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The series is created by Vanessa Ramos (“Superstore”, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) with David Caspe (“Happy Endings”, “Black Monday”) and also stars Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, Olga Merediz, JB Smoove and Kamaia Fairburn.

READ MORE: ‘Wednesday’ Featurette Teases Iconic Character’s ‘New Chapter,’ Reveals More Footage From Netflix Series

In reality, though Blockbuster Video has ceased operations, one single franchise location has remained open in Bend, Oregon, attracting pilgrimages, and has even been listed as an Airbnb rental for ’90s-themed sleepovers.

J.B. Smoove as Percy, Randall Park as Timmy – Photo: Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix © 2022

Olga Merediz as Connie, Kamaia Fairburn as Kayla, Melissa Fumero as Eliza, Madeleine Arthur as Hannah, Tyler Alvarez as Carlos, Randall Park as Timmy – Photo: Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

“Blockbuster” premieres on Netflix Nov. 3.