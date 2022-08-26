Click to share this via email

Jennifer Lopez treated her new husband Ben Affleck to a special performance on their wedding day.

The musician sang her new song for Affleck following the ceremony, grabbing the mic and singing directly to her other half as he watched on from a chair not far away from her.

It’s not known what the title of the track is, but the lyrics prove she “can’t get enough” of her hubby.

Even at her wedding, J.Lo made sure she had some backup singers and dancers to make sure the performance was perfect, judging by the video shared by TMZ.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot on Saturday at his lavish estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Vogue then shared a stunning snap of Lopez in her white Ralph Lauren Couture gown.

According to the magazine, the whole family wore looks from the fashion designer.

The three-day ceremony, which came a month after the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials, was a star-studded affair.

Spiritual guru Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony, with guests including Matt Damon, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith and more.