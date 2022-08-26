Chris Hemsworth is at work on his next project, the “Mad Max” prequel “Mad Max: Furiosa”, and he’s been spotted on the set – although fans might not recognize him at first glance.

In photos taken on Thursday from the set in Sydney, Australia, Hemsworth is seen alongside co-star Tom Burke on a giant truck entering the gates of the “Citadel.”

Hemsworth is practically unrecognizable in his role, with his mysterious character boasting long, unkempt hair and a bushy, greying beard.

According to notes from the photographer, Burke appears to be driving the truck, but it’s actually being driven by a stunt driver hidden within a small capsule within the radiator grill.

In the scene, Hemsworth reportedly stood atop a truck, waving to assembled troops below.

The upcoming prequel tells the origin story of Furiosa (played by Anya Taylor-Joy, stepping into the role originated by Charlize Theron in the 2015 Oscar winner “Mad Max: Fury Road”). George Miller, who’s directed every “Mad Max” movie since the original in 1979, will once again be in the director’s chair.

“As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dements,” reads the synopsis of the film. “Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortal Joe. While the two tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.”

“Mad Max: Furiosa” is scheduled to hit theatres on May 24, 2024/