Jonathan Van Ness is sharing his health journey with the world.

In an update to his TikTok, Van Ness revealed he had lost an amazing 35 lbs. thanks to the help of his nutritionist.

He captioned his video, “Talking about weight / eating here if you don’t want to hear bout it this video isnt for you ❤️ Changes take time ❤️ love you!”

“I got a nutritionist back in April. I’ve lost 35 lbs,” he said while showing off his toned body. “Here’s the thing, I wanted to change my body size because of my gymnastics and my career. My body was hurting, my back was hurting, I was hot as f—. I got a nutritionist because I wanted to do more gymnastics. I wanted to do more stuff, I wanted to feel better.”

Despite his amazing results, he wanted to remind people that change comes slowly and to be patient.

“It took three weeks before I saw any change,” he continued. “So if you’re wanting to make a change, literally three weeks of working out and eating differently before I saw any change, that was from April to May.”

He added, “So if you’re thinking about it or you’re getting super frustrated, it took me three weeks for anything to change and now I’ve lost 35 lbs! So now I’m a slut.”

The “Queer Eye” star has always been outspoken about taking care of his health and body image, speaking candidly about his own journey.

“We talk about body shaming, body positivity and what the female gender encounters in that realm. I think in the male side that is not talked about quite as much, and I know I was severely impacted by that my whole life,” he shared in a 2019 episode of “The Allure Podcast”.

Van Ness opened up about how he struggled with an eating disorder growing up because he didn’t have an understanding about male body image.

“I think what really has changed the most is that I’m aware of the unrealistic beauty expectations that are forced down their throats, and that they always have been, and have narrower ideas of what beauty are,” he said. “And really, it’s realizing that this system doesn’t fit me. It’s not that I don’t fit the system.”