LeAnn Rimes is reliving the glory days.

On Friday, the 39-year-old singer recreated “Coyote Ugly” in a set of TikTok videos with Ava Max, promoting Max’s upcoming single “Million Dollar Baby”.

In the first video, Rimes and Max are seen dancing on a table, much like the film, which starred Piper Perabo, Maria Bello and more.

Max’s song interpolates Rimes’ 2000 track “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”, which was featured on the “Coyote Ugly” soundtrack.

In a second video, Max and Rimes sing along with “Can’t Fight the Moonlight”.

In an interview with ET in 2020, Rimes shared how “Coyote Ugly” was important for discovering her own sexuality.

“I was 17. I was…this little sweet innocent girl and then…I walk on set and they hand me these chicken cutlets to put in my bra and they’re like, ‘Push ‘em up’… That was my introduction into sexuality and being sexualized as a woman,” she said. “It was interesting. It was quite a shock to the system. I was a kid looking at these women going, ‘I’ll just do what she’s doing.’ Nothing was really embodied.”

Rimes continued, “I was trying to be this sexy singer performing on a bar, and that was so opposite of me. I was really acting at the time ’cause I was still figuring all that out about myself. Now it’s a different story. Now, if you put me on a bar, it’s a different story…now with all of my music, there’s so much more of an embodied experience since I’ve lived these songs. I’m 38 now and it comes from a completely different place…I draw from my own life experiences.”

She added, “They wanted to keep my image so innocent up until that point. I was kinda like, ‘Ta da’ [at] the chains being broken off of a teenage girl. It was appropriate.”