Danielle Fishel is revealing a secret she’s kept to herself for three decades.

As People reported, Fishel shared the revelation during the latest episode of the “Pod Meets World” podcast, in which she and her “Boy Meets World” co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle share their thoughts as they rewatch the beloved Disney Channel sitcom, which aired from 1993 until 2000.

“I had a crush on Rider,” Fishel revealed, taking Strong by surprise.

“That’s not true,” he blurted out. “You’ve never told me that.”

“It is too true,” Fishel declared, prompting Friedle to remark on how she was able to keep that particular nugget of information a secret for nearly 30 years.

“I think it started maybe later in season 1 and definitely through season 2. I did. I had a crush on Rider. I don’t know — he was so smart,” Fishel recalled.

“You know, one of my favourite things about Rider, and it still stands to this day, Rider is very effusive. He will tell you how he feels and he’s very free with his compliments, but he doesn’t throw them out willy-nilly. When Rider compliments you it is thoughtful, it has meaning, and you can tell … it’s coming from a very real place,” she added.