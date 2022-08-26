Jon Hamm is stepping into a role first made famous by Chevy Chase.

In “Confess, Fletch,” Hamm stars as Irwin M. “Fletch” Fletcher, a former investigative journalist who’s called back by his editor (Hamm’s former “Mad Men” co-star John Slattery) to dig into a story.

In a new trailer for the upcoming film, Fletch’s investigation leads him to become the key suspect in a murder.

READ MORE: ‘Fletch’ Reboot With Jon Hamm In The Works

“In this delightful comedy romp, Jon Hamm stars as the roguishly charming and endlessly troublesome Fletch, who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while searching for a stolen art collection,” reads the synopsis. “The only way to prove his innocence? Find out which of the long list of suspects is the culprit — from the eccentric art dealer and a missing playboy to a crazy neighbour and Fletch’s Italian girlfriend. Crime, in fact, has never been this disorganized.”

In addition to Hamm, the new comedy also features Roy Wood Jr., Annie Mumolo, Ayden Mayeri, Lorenzo Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden.

“Confess, Fletch” arrives in theatres and digital on Friday, Sept. 16.