Patrick Renna, best known for his iconic role as Ham Porter in “The Sandlot”, went viral on TikTok last month when he posted a video in which he and two pals perform an impeccably choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”.
Renna’s original TikTok wound up racking up 9.8 million views and counting.
@patrickrenna
It’s about damn time the chubby gingers learned the @lizzo dance. @yitty men’s line soon? #dance #threechubbygingers #fypシ
Lizzo then shared a TikTok featuring herself and Renna, in which she demonstrates the moves that he and his fellow “chubby gingers” emulate.
@lizzo
@Patrick Renna #draft
Renna then added a behind-the-scenes video, demonstrating that Lizzo had her work cut out for her, as he and the other guys struggle to nail the choreography.
“After 1,000 tries … we threw that a** in a circle,” he wrote, captioning the video, “Dreams really do come true.”
