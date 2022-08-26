Click to share this via email

Patrick Renna, best known for his iconic role as Ham Porter in “The Sandlot”, went viral on TikTok last month when he posted a video in which he and two pals perform an impeccably choreographed dance to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time”.

Renna’s original TikTok wound up racking up 9.8 million views and counting.

Lizzo then shared a TikTok featuring herself and Renna, in which she demonstrates the moves that he and his fellow “chubby gingers” emulate.

Renna then added a behind-the-scenes video, demonstrating that Lizzo had her work cut out for her, as he and the other guys struggle to nail the choreography.

“After 1,000 tries … we threw that a** in a circle,” he wrote, captioning the video, “Dreams really do come true.”