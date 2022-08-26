Just Sam is experiencing some health issues, according to some cryptic posts the “American Idol” star left on social media.

Winner of the 18th season of “Idol”, the singer — whose real name is Samantha Diaz — shared a pair of images on Instagram Story indicating she’d been hospitalized.

“Thank you to everyone that checked on me. I am ALIVE and out of the hospital,” she wrote in one post, issued on Wednesday, Aug. 24, as reported by Heavy.

However, the next day she appeared to have been back in the hospital, but indicated her condition had improved. “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now,” in another post on Friday.

She also shared a photo of a scale and wrote, “100 lbs is crazy. I seriously need help.”