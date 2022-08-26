Mark Zuckerberg is championing Instagram as a “positive” social media platform for users to enjoy.

The Meta CEO spoke in a lengthy interview on “The Joe Rogan Experience” about his views on censorship, virtual reality, and government oversight.

Zuckerberg’s company Meta, previously FaceBook, bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion and has been attempting to expand its hold on social media. Reflecting on the platform, the 38-year-old said he finds it to be a great place to spend time.

“I think Instagram is a super positive space,” Zuckerberg said. “I think some of the critiques we get there is that it’s very curated and potentially, in some ways, overly positive…It’s easy to spend time there, and kind of absorb a lot of the positivity.”

This statement comes after FaceBook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed in 2021 that “Instagram is about bodies and comparing lifestyles” and was harmful to users after internal research.

“Thirty-two percent of teen girls said that when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram made them feel worse,” read a quote from an internal research report obtained by the Wall Street Journal. “Comparisons on Instagram can change how young women view and describe themselves.”