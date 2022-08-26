When it comes to comparing Batman villains from the Dark Knight’s various screen incarnations, Danny DeVito is making a bold declaration about his version of the Penguin vs. the one portrayed by Colin Farrell in “The Batman”.

The “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, alongside daughter Lucy DeVito.

For one of the questions, DeVito was asked to offer his assessment about how Farrell’s portrayal stacked up to his own, in Tim Burton’s 1992 “Batman Returns”.

“Oh, Colin? I love Colin. He’s a terrific guy. My Penguin was better,” he said.

“Was that the truth?” he asked the woman administering the polygraph test. “It certainly was. In my opinion. It’s my opinion. Good man though, Colin’s a good guy.”

DeVito’s opinion of Farrell is based on firsthand knowledge, given that the two worked together on Disney’s 2019 live-action remake of “Dumbo”.