As “Dancing With the Stars” assembles its celebrity cast for the 31st season, it appears that one of the stars to be cast in the upcoming season is none other than Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While ABC has yet to confirm that Baena — whose mother is Mildred Baena was the former housekeeper for Schwarzeneggar and ex-wife Maria Shriver — will be competing on the show, TMZ shared some evidence.

In photos shared by the outlet, a muscular young man, his visage hidden from view by a tinted face mask, is seen heading into “DWTS” rehearsals.

As it happens, the person in the photos just happens to be wearing the exact same clothing as Baena sports in a post he shared on Instagram Story shortly before the photos were taken.

Joseph Baena/Instagram

Meanwhile, TMZ previously reported that Charli D’Amelio and her mother will also be competing in season 31.

“Dancing With the Stars” debuts on Sept. 19.