British actor Matthew Lewis is no fan of Air Canada.

Lewis, best known for playing Neville Longbottom in all eight “Harry Potter” movies, took to Twitter on Friday, Aug. 26 to express his displeasure with the airline by complaining it’s “the worst airline in North America.”

Confirmed. @AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that’s saying something. — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

Asked to explain why by one of his followers, he responded, “Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than ‘full flight,'” he wrote.

“They said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service,” he continued. “I asked where that was. ‘Toronto.’ I’m in Orlando.”

Kicking me out of first class to back of plane is what it is but doing it at the gate. Literally tearing my ticket up. No explanation other than “full flight”. Said if I wanted to sort it I should go to customer service. I asked where that was. “Toronto.” I’m in Orlando 🙃 — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

According to Lewis, he’d “never experienced anything like it” before, and was no stranger to being bumped from a flight. However, he added, “But at the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology? Never. They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them!”

Honestly never experienced anything like it. I’ve been bumped before. Comes with the territory. But at the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology? Never. They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them! 😂😵🖕🏼 — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 26, 2022

However, Lewis was quick to point out that his negative experience with the airline hasn’t affected his love for Canada.

Are you kidding me? Like my favourite country to visit. Loooove 🇨🇦 — 🇺🇦Matthew Lewis🇺🇦 (@Mattdavelewis) August 27, 2022

In a statement he gave to CTV News Toronto, Lewis said he hadn’t yet been able to speak to an Air Canada rep.

“Air Canada customer service is s***e,” he said. “And we as a society should not be okay with normalizing the profiteering of overbooking and kicking people off flights.”

A rep for Air Canada told CTV News Toronto that the matter was under review.

Lewis is scheduled to appear at Fan Expo Canada, currently underway in Toronto.