Shia LaBeouf is addressing the allegations of abuse that have been levelled against him by ex FKA Twigs, seemingly acknowledging that her accusations are true.

The scandal-plagued actor appeared on Jon Bernthal‘s podcast “Real Ones,” reported Variety, and apparently confirmed he was at fault.

“I hurt that woman,” he said, without addressing the singer-songwriter by name.

He also admitted that “I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being.”

LaBeouf, who claims to have turned over a new leaf after embracing Catholicism, reflected on the bad behaviour he’s exhibited over the years.

“When I think about what my life has become, and what it is now, like what my purpose is now… I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there’s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability,” he said.

“I f**ked up bad. Like crash and burn type s**t. [I] hurt a lot of people, and I’m fully aware of that. And I’m going to owe for the rest of my life,” he continued, referencing a “long list of people that I need to make amends to.”

He also confessed to “cheat[ing] on every woman I’ve ever been with,” and refusing to tell his “sexual partners about getting cold sores,” something he admitted was “manipulative.”

He also described Twigs (again, without mentioning her name) as a “saint” who “saved my f**king life.”

“Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I’d either have a really mediocre existence or I’d be dead in full,” LaBeouf said.

LaBeouf also revealed that in the “early days” after she went public with her allegations, “I went and loaded up a gun and sat on my table. I was gonna kill myself.”

However, he now sees a new role for himself.

“I’m in the tribe of the f**k-ups. I’m a very public sinner, a very fallible person in the public sphere,” LaBeouf explained. “What I think now my purpose is, is to not do… the other examples that we’ve had of how to navigate something like this — which is to go after the woman, or try to win a court case, or get back into a f**king movie or like get back on at all.”

He added: “My purpose, and I mean this with every fibre of my being, is to be instructive with my life, so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of living.”