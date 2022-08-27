Taylor Lautner shot to stardom by playing Jacob Black in the “Twilight” franchise, but would he be open to playing the character again?

He sure would, as the actor revealed in an interview with E! News.

“He’s a good character that is easy to love, so I would never say no to that,” he said. “Because it’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovable guy.”

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner’s Fiancee Taylor Dome Confesses She Was ‘Team Edward,’ Crushed On Robert Pattinson

Asked where he thinks Jacob would be in his life now, 10 years later, Lautner replied, “Happy ever after with Renesmee because that’s where I left off. And yeah, he’s a pretty loyal dude.”

If he were to reprise the role, he added, he would not attempt to replicate the same buff physique he displayed in the original movies.

“The body was great for the role — but the amount of the working out and discipline and food that went into it, not fond memories. It’s tough because when I was 17, 18, 19 years old, I couldn’t do any cardio because I had to just put on as much muscle as possible,” he recalled.

READ MORE: Taylor Lautner Was Too ‘Scared’ To Go To A Grocery Store Or Movie Theatre For 10 Years After Shooting To Fame In ‘Twilight’

“So, if I would start like sweating during workout my trainer would stop me and then we would finish a workout and he literally be like, ‘Go to Carl’s Jr. and get a double, triple cheeseburger.’ We were just trying to put on the weight,” he explained. “Now, I wish I could go back there in that sense because now it’s 90 per cent cardio and I’m not having any triple cheeseburgers, that’s for sure.”

He added: “I think that was great for the role but I would prefer just to be trim and healthy, you know? Definitely not a Jacob Black body.”