Cardi B’s daughter looks to be following in the footsteps of her famous mom.

That conclusion can be drawn by an adorable video the rapper shared on Instagram Stories, in which 4-year-old Kulture tells her mom she wants to sing “the rah-rah song.”

“How the ra-ra song go?” Cardi asks, with Kulture responding by singing the opening notes of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance”.

“Rah, rah-ah-ah-ah, roma, roma-ma, gaga, ooh-la-la,” she sings, breaking into a wide smile when she’s done.

“My baby so pretty,” Cardi wrote in her post.