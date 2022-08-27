Dua Lipa is enjoying some downtime, and she’s doing it in style.

According to the Daily Mail, the “Don’t Start Now” singer was photographed relaxing on a luxury yacht off the coast of Ibiza in Spain.

Wearing a lime-green tankini from Chopova Lowena, the 27-year-old singer was photographed jumping from the yacht into the crystal clear water while enjoying a day on the ocean with friends.

She was also seen relaxing on a paddle board.

Picture by: GTres/Backgrid / SplashNews.com

While Dua Lipa’s taking a break, she’s also been hard at work on her next studio album, the followup to 2020’s Future Nostalgia.

“I’ve done a big chunk of writing: It’s starting to take shape; I’ve got a lot of it recorded,” she revealed in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

“It has a vision. It has a name, I think — for now. It’s just been fun experimenting. I’m always going to make pop music, but it has its own unique sound, which is exciting and something that feels like a movement from Future Nostalgia., she added. “It’s still in baby form, so we’ll see as it progresses. In all honesty, it’s probably not what my fans want to hear, but I’m in no rush.”