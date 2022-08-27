Earlier this year, “Harry Potter” fans speculated that the book author of the beloved film franchise, J.K. Rowling, was snubbed from the 20-year reunion special, “Return To Hogwarts”, which premiered on January 1.

At the time, fans believed Rowling, 57, was advised not to attend due to her controversial views on transgender people but, now, the author is clearing the air, stating that she simply declined the invitation.

READ MORE: Rupert Grint Shares Thoughts On J.K. Rowling’s Anti-Trans Statements: ‘It’s A Tricky One’

“I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn’t want to be a part of it,” Rowling told Graham Norton on Saturday during an interview on Virgin Radio. “It was about the films not the books, quite rightly. That was what the anniversary was about.”

“So no one said don’t [do it]… I was asked to do it and I decided not to,” she added.

READ MORE: J.K. Rowling Says She’s Received ‘Hundreds’ Of Threats From Trans Activists Following Controversial Comments

Rowling made recent headlines after revealing that she received a death threat amid the violent attack on author Salman Rushdie.

On August 12, the day of the attack, Rowling tweeted, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” She then received a frightening reply from an Islamic extremist who seemingly threatened her by writing, “you are next.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Van Ness Calls Out J.K. Rowling For ‘Constant Transphobic Cherry Picked Vitriol’

When asked about how she felt online trolling could be de-escalated, Rowling said, “I think on one level I’m not sure I can [de-escalate it]. I’m not sure any individual can.”

“I try to behave online as I would like others to behave. I wouldn’t ever want to… I’ve never threatened anyone.”