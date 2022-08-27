On Friday, footage of Jennifer Lopez performing a special song to husband Ben Affleck on their wedding day began circling online.

The clip sees Affleck seated in the middle of the dance floor while his wife sings what appears to be an unreleased track, containing the lyrics “Can’t get enough of you.”

However, the singer isn’t too happy after learning that the private footage had been leaked to the public.

Lopez commented on a fan post that shared the clip on Instagram, speculating in the caption whether the moment was intended to be kept private or to be used as a marketing stunt.

“This was taken without permission. Period,” she clarified in the comment section. “Whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from because we had NDAs [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

The newlywed star then referenced her newsletter, noting, “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s ready to share with my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money.”

The fan account later deleted the post “out of respect for Bennifer” and shared a new post of a screenshot image of Lopez’s comment. The singer then reacted to the new post by liking it.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated their second wedding last weekend after they legally wed in Las Vegas in July.